Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.
EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday.
In related news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$53,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$105,000.00.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
