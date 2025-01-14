Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Exail Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Exail Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Exail Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.33.
About Exail Technologies
