Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Exail Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Exail Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

