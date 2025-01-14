Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.64.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

