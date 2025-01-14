Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the December 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.0 days.

Experian Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXPGF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,930. Experian has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

