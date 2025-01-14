Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ARSUF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

