Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 7,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.