Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 7.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 7,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
See Also
