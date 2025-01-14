Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 432,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Femasys stock remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 59,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -2.82.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

