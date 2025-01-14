Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in American Tower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

American Tower Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

