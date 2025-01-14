Financial Contrast: SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) vs. TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SMS Alternatives alerts:

Volatility and Risk

SMS Alternatives has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMS Alternatives and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TruBridge has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.18%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than SMS Alternatives.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMS Alternatives and TruBridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TruBridge $337.67 million 0.93 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -5.15

SMS Alternatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

Profitability

This table compares SMS Alternatives and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Summary

TruBridge beats SMS Alternatives on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMS Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for SMS Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMS Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.