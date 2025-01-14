First Financial Corp IN Buys 315 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

PEP stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

