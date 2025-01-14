First Financial Corp IN Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
QQQM opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.86 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
