First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 635,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 17,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

