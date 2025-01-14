First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

