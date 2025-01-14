First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 7,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

