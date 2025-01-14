Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,900 shares, an increase of 380.2% from the December 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Fly-E Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

