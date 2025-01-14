Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.72. 12,044,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 60,062,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

