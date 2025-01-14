Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 710 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

