Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $105.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.