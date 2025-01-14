Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 13,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.