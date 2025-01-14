Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 13,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $18.00.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
