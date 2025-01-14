Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 397,558 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,104,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $109.47 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.