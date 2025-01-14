Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $213,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 89.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,728,000 after buying an additional 571,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 307,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 156,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. This represents a 15.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.