Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 289 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

