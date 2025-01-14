FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.