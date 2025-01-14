FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) COO Sells $35,090.64 in Stock

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $35,090.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,446,730 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,445.40. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of FuboTV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,435,197.41.

On Thursday, November 21st, Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of FuboTV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $69,792.66.

FuboTV Stock Down 14.4 %

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,484,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,879,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in FuboTV by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FuboTV by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 688,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuboTV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 132,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FuboTV by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

