FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.43.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 403,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,435,197.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,449,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,998.53. This trade represents a 21.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,951,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,948 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in FuboTV by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FuboTV by 41.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. FuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.78.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

