FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 133.8% in December

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the December 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

Shares of FUJIY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 381,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,050. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.