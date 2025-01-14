Gainplan LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gainplan LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.86 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

