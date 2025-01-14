GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
