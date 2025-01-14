Gleason Group Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Shopify by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $120.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

