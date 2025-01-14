Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

