Global Financial Private Client LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 668.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day moving average of $282.80. The firm has a market cap of $431.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $233.43 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.