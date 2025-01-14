Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Down 75.2% in December

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

