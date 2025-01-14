Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $534.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.52 and its 200-day moving average is $525.96. The firm has a market cap of $484.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $431.81 and a 12-month high of $559.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

