Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 21,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

INTC stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.