Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
