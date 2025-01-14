Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 170,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,199,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $168,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

