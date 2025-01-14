Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 424 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

