Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GREEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

