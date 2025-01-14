Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Greystone Logistics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 27,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

About Greystone Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.