Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.05%.
Greystone Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of Greystone Logistics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 27,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. Greystone Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.
About Greystone Logistics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Logistics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.