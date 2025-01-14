GSG Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $405.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $307.85 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

