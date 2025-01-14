GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in GSK by 231.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3928 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.45%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

