Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.96. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $103.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.