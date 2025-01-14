Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,625 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,363 over the last three months. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $892.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.48.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.