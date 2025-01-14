Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,063,879,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Viking by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after purchasing an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Viking by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 793,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Price Performance

NYSE VIK opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

