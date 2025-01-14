Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,063,879,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Viking by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after purchasing an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Viking by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 793,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Viking Price Performance
NYSE VIK opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
