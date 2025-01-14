Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

