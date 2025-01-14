Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBGRF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.