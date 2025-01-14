Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HBGRF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
