Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 350.7% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 423,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Heineken has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

