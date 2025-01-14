Hitachi Kokusai Electric (OTCMKTS:HTKKY) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc (OTCMKTS:HTKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89.
About Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc provides video and wireless network, and eco-and thin film processing solutions in Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wireless communications and information systems, such as infrastructure for mobile telecommunications, disaster-preventive administration radio systems, radio systems for transportation, land mobile radio communication products, and wireless broadband systems.
