HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 432,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 995,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

