ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.900-14.100 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price (down previously from $295.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $183.38 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

